Officer rescues mother, child from house on fire in Park Hills Wednesday morning

Emergency personnel responded to a residential fire in Park Hills Wednesday morning.

The fire began outside the basement garage of a house on the 600 block of Buckley Street sometime between 9-10 a.m.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said the fire started on the exterior of the home, likely near some trash containers, cardboard boxes, and packing materials.

Park Hills Officer Matthew Yetman was the first to arrive on the scene. He checked the residence for occupants and found a woman stuck at the top of her stairs at the rear of the house. He was able to rescue her from the residence and she informed him that her child was still inside. Yetman then went into the residence and rescued the child.

Park Hills Lt. Ellie Tucker arrived on the scene shortly after Yetman. She, along with members of the neighboring Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, used buckets and water from a neighbor's residence to contain the fire until firefighters arrived.

Firefighters arrived and attacked the fire, which was primarily confined to the exterior of the home, however, Weiss said flames did extend into the basement slightly causing minor damage. He said firefighters forced entry through the garage door into the basement where the small fire was quickly extinguished.