Officers commended for help with fire

The Iron County Sheriff's Office recognized three area law enforcement officers for their courageous efforts in rescuing residents from a fire in Iron County last week.
Just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, Iron County Deputy Willie Francis, Ironton Police Officer Nick Vandeven, and Iron County Deputy Chase Bresnahan responded to a structure fire at a two-story apartment building on the 200 block of W. Wayne St. in Ironton.
Francis said he and the other officers were the first to arrive on the scene. The deputy said they saw flames showing on the side of the dwelling where a salamander heater was placed to keep the pipes from freezing. He said the inside of the structure was filled with smoke.
"The upstairs was full of smoke," Francis recalled. "We went in and tried to make contact with anybody upstairs. Thankfully, there wasn't anybody up there. Smoke was about a foot off the floor when I got upstairs.
"From there, we went around to the side of the building where there were three more apartments," he explained. "There wasn't really any smoke in the first two [apartments] that we went to. There was some light smoke in the air.
"At the third apartment, there was nobody home but a bunch of cats and dogs in the house, so we kicked the door in so they could get out," the deputy noted. "Once we opened one of the doors, it was about, I'd say probably, maybe a minute tops before the whole thing was in flames. By the time we finished getting people out, it was rolling pretty good."
"I think if we hadn't been close, it would have been a lot different scenario, I'm afraid," he added.
The exact number of occupants is unclear, but the deputy said there were two children and a man standing on the apartment building's porch when he arrived as smoke was billowing from the doorway. He said there were approximately seven other people inside.
Francis, who is also a volunteer firefighter, said fire crews arrived minutes after all of the building's residents were outside. He said he then went off-duty as a deputy and on-duty with the fire department, bringing a water tanker to the scene. Fire crews were at the location working the blaze until about 1 a.m. No injuries were reported.
After the occupants were safely out of the house, Bresnahan brought one family to the sheriff's office to keep the children out of the cold. The deputy also bought McDonald's Happy Meals for the children.
"The family that I had with me was a father and two younger daughters," Bresnahan explained. "I could tell that the kids were kind of hungry, and obviously, they lost everything, so I figured that that was the right thing to do, and that's what I had to do. I have kids around their age, and I would hope for the same if that was to happen to me."
The deputy said he was simply doing his job to help a family in a most vulnerable time after being displaced from their home by the fire.
"You know, it's part of our job, and that's what we do," said Bresnahan. "We're there to help people in the good times and the bad times. It doesn't matter what it is, we have a job to do, and we'll do it to the best of our ability."
The building was a total loss. Francis said the fire appeared to have started in the area where the external heater was situated to keep the water pipes from freezing.
Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett said he was grateful that the officers were there and commended their actions.
"I'm truly amazed with my deputies and Officer Vandeven, who works for Ironton Police Department," said Burkett. "These three law enforcement officers just went above and beyond to protect the citizens of Iron County, and I'm truly blessed to supervise two of these deputies and work next to the patrolmen from Ironton."
