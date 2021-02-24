Officers commended for help with fire

The Iron County Sheriff's Office recognized three area law enforcement officers for their courageous efforts in rescuing residents from a fire in Iron County last week.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, Iron County Deputy Willie Francis, Ironton Police Officer Nick Vandeven, and Iron County Deputy Chase Bresnahan responded to a structure fire at a two-story apartment building on the 200 block of W. Wayne St. in Ironton.

Francis said he and the other officers were the first to arrive on the scene. The deputy said they saw flames showing on the side of the dwelling where a salamander heater was placed to keep the pipes from freezing. He said the inside of the structure was filled with smoke.

"The upstairs was full of smoke," Francis recalled. "We went in and tried to make contact with anybody upstairs. Thankfully, there wasn't anybody up there. Smoke was about a foot off the floor when I got upstairs.

"From there, we went around to the side of the building where there were three more apartments," he explained. "There wasn't really any smoke in the first two [apartments] that we went to. There was some light smoke in the air.