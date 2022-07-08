Officers receive minor injuries when tree falls on patrol car

The heat wave broke early Friday evening with lines of severe storms rolling through that brought reports of damage throughout the Parkland area.

Preliminary reports from throughout the area included trees and power lines down and limbs across the roadways.

The most severe part of the storm moved through western St. Francois County with the most notable damage reported by Sheriff Dan Bullock. He said a tree fell on an Iron Mountain Lake Police patrol car and caused a possible broken arm for one officer and minor injuries to the other officer occupying the vehicle.

Bullock also reported trees down in the area of Pratte Road caused by apparent heavy straight line winds.

First responders also reported heavy hail and water on the road along Highway 221 at one point during the storm.