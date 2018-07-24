The Peace of Mind store in Park Hills had some unexpected visitors on Tuesday afternoon.
Master Sgt. Donnie Crump, coordinator of the Mineral Area Drug Task Force, said this has been a joint investigation among the Mineral Area, Jefferson County, and Franklin County Drug Task Forces. Investigators received information that the stores in Park Hills, Sullivan and Festus were selling CBD (Cannabidiol) products. In Missouri, the substance is a Schedule 1 controlled substance.
He said each individual task force went to the store and bought a sample undercover. He said the substance tested positive for a Schedule 1 controlled substance.
He said they applied for search warrants and they coordinated to serve the search warrants at each store at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Mineral Area Drug Task Force was assisted by the Park Hills Police Department.
He said all CBD products and anything that can be used to consume it were seized at that time. Each agency will be filing a report and sending it to to the county prosecuting attorney's offices. He was unable to say at this time what charges would be sought.
The store remains open. Later on Tuesday, the Peace of Mind store in Park Hills posted on Facebook that CBD products were currently "out of stock."
According to WebMD, Cannabidiol is a chemical in the Cannabis sativa plant, also known as marijuana. More than 80 chemicals, known as cannabinoids, have been identified in the plant. While THC is the major active ingredient, Cannabidiol makes up about 40 percent of cannabis extracts and has been studied for many different uses including anxiety, bipolar disorder, a muscle disorder called dystonia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and schizophrenia. Cannabidiol has antipsychotic effects.
The Park Hills shop, which opened on Main Street in early 2017, features an array of T-shirts, clothing, incense, posters, jewelry, art and glass pipes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.