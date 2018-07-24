Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Head shop bust
Officers seize CBD products at the Peace of Mind stores in downtown Park Hills, Festus and Sullivan on Tuesday afternoon.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Daily Journal

The Peace of Mind store in Park Hills had some unexpected visitors on Tuesday afternoon.

Master Sgt. Donnie Crump, coordinator of the Mineral Area Drug Task Force, said this has been a joint investigation among the Mineral Area, Jefferson County, and Franklin County Drug Task Forces. Investigators received information that the stores in Park Hills, Sullivan and Festus were selling CBD (Cannabidiol) products. In Missouri, the substance is a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

He said each individual task force went to the store and bought a sample undercover. He said the substance tested positive for a Schedule 1 controlled substance. 

He said they applied for search warrants and they coordinated to serve the search warrants at each store at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Mineral Area Drug Task Force was assisted by the Park Hills Police Department.

He said all CBD products and anything that can be used to consume it were seized at that time. Each agency will be filing a report and sending it to to the county prosecuting attorney's offices. He was unable to say at this time what charges would be sought.

The store remains open. Later on Tuesday, the Peace of Mind store in Park Hills posted on Facebook that CBD products were currently "out of stock."

According to WebMD, Cannabidiol is a chemical in the Cannabis sativa plant, also known as marijuana. More than 80 chemicals, known as cannabinoids, have been identified in the plant. While THC is the major active ingredient, Cannabidiol makes up about 40 percent of cannabis extracts and has been studied for many different uses including anxiety, bipolar disorder, a muscle disorder called dystonia, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and schizophrenia. Cannabidiol has antipsychotic effects.

The Park Hills shop, which opened on Main Street in early 2017, features an array of T-shirts, clothing, incense, posters, jewelry, art and glass pipes.

