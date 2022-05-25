 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Officers take part in Special Olympics Torch Run

  • Updated
  • 0

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers took turns running in the Special Olympics Torch Run along US 67 in St. Francois County from the Madison County line to the Jefferson County line.

The run had originally been scheduled for last week but was postponed due to thunderstorms.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One-vehicle accidents reported

One-vehicle accidents reported

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to a one-vehicle accident with multiple injuries early Sunday morning, according to crash reports.

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas school shooting: NBA coach condemns gun violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News