Officers take part in Special Olympics Torch Run

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers took turns running in the Special Olympics Torch Run along US 67 in St. Francois County from the Madison County line to the Jefferson County line.
The run had originally been scheduled for last week but was postponed due to thunderstorms.
PHOTOS: 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run
052622-jrnl-front-torchgroup.jpg
052622-jrnl-front-torch-1.jpg
052622-jrnl-front-torch-4.jpg
052622-jrnl-front-torch-2.jpg
052622-jrnl-front-torch3.jpg
IMG_6209.JPG
IMG_6208.JPG
IMG_6204.JPG
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.