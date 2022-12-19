Offices announce holiday closures

With Christmas and New Year's Day on Sundays this year — Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, respectively — many state, federal and county offices will be closed on Friday, Monday or both. Several may be closed additional days, as well.

The Daily Journal office, as well as the Farmington Press and the Democrat News, will close Dec. 26. The Daily Journal will not publish an edition the Monday after Christmas. The offices will also be closed and a newspaper will not be published Jan. 2.

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-26. City offices will close at noon on Dec. 30 and reopen for the new year on Jan. 3.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-26. Friday's trash will be picked up Thursday, and Monday's trash will be picked up Wednesday. The city is also closed Jan. 2, and that Monday's trash will be picked up the following Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed on Dec. 23-26 and Jan 2. The city will run a double trash pickup route on Dec 27. for trash normally picked up on Monday. City offices will also be closed on Jan 2.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30-Jan 2.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-24, and Dec. 29-31.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-26, and Dec. 30-Jan 2.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 2. Trash routes for Dec. 23 will run a day early on Dec. 22. Trash pickup for Dec. 26 will run the following day and the trash routes for Jan. 2 will also run a day later, on Jan. 3. During the week after Christmas, from Dec. 27-30, Park Hills will allow unlimited trash bags to be set out for pickup on the regularly scheduled trash days.

St. Francois County offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. St. Francois County courts will be open Dec. 23.