Offices close for Thanksgiving holiday

The Daily Journal will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. We will still publish as normal. We will resume normal business hours on Friday.

Bismarck city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bonne Terre city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday's trash will be picked up Wednesday this week.

Desloge city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday's trash will be picked up on Wednesday this week.

Farmington city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fredericktown city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday and Friday's trash will be picked up on Monday. The lobby is currently closed until Nov. 30 due to COVID-19 exposure.

Leadington city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Leadwood city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

Madison County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.