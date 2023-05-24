Memorial Day, the national holiday honoring the men and women who died in military service, means many patriotic activities will be happening throughout the Parkland, and many public offices will be closed on Monday. It also means the opening of many public pools in the area.

Offices, pools

The Daily Journal office will be closed Monday for the holiday. Due to the Post Office being closed, the newspaper will be delivered with the Tuesday newspaper on Tuesday.

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Monday.

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Monday. Monday's trash service will be picked up on Wednesday. The pool will open Saturday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed Monday. There will be a double route of trash service on Tuesday with both Monday's and Tuesday's being picked up. The pool hours remain the same, open from Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Monday. The Farmington Water Park will open Saturday. The Splash Pad is already open.

Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Monday. There will be double trash pick up on Tuesday.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Monday.

Madison County Courthouse will be closed Monday.

Park Hills City Hall will be closed Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and closed on Monday. Trash pickup for Monday will happen on Tuesday.

St. Francois County Courthouse and Annex will be closed Monday.

Ste. Genevieve River Rapid Waterpark is scheduled to open on Saturday.

Memorial Day observed

Farmington VFW Post 5896 along with Farmington American Legion Post 416 and Farmington High School JROTC will spend Memorial Day on Monday honoring fallen comrades at local cemeteries. The observance schedule is as follows:

6:45 a.m. – Odd Fellows (Ste. Genevieve Ave.)

7 a.m. – Lutheran (Highway 32)

7:15 a.m. – Hillview Memorial Gardens (Westmeyer)

7:30 a.m. – Copenhagen

7:45 a.m. – William Murphy (Old Fredericktown Rd)

8 a.m. – Knights of Pythias (Hwy H)

8 a.m. – New Calvary (Hwy H)

8:20 a.m. – Masonic (S. Henry)

8:25 a.m. – Old Calvary (S. Henry)

9 a.m. – Short intermission

9 a.m. – Pleasant Hill (Hwy AA)

9:30 – Libertyville (Hwy DD)

9:50 – Knob Lick (Hwy DD)

10:20 a.m. – Madison County Courthouse

10:50 a.m. – Doe Run (Pendleton)

11 a.m. – Doe Run IOOF Masonic (Pendleton)

11:30 a.m. – Alexander (Parkland Health Center Farmington)

11:30 a.m. – Short Intermission

12 p.m. – Park View (Weber Rd)

12:30 p.m. – Three Rivers (D Hwy)

1 p.m. – Masonic (Colony Church Rd.)

1:30 – St Francois County Courthouse

1:50 – VFW Post 5896 (E. Karsch)