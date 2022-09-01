 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Offices closed for Labor Day

In celebration of Labor Day, the Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Democrat News offices will be closed on Monday. No edition of the Daily Journal will be published that day.

State, county and city offices will also be closed Monday.

In addition, the following cities' services are affected:

  • Bonne Terre residents with Monday trash service will have their trash picked up on Wednesday.
  • Desloge residents with Monday trash service will have their trash picked up on Tuesday and all residents' trash will be picked up a day later due to being down a truck.
  • Park Hills city trash will be picked up on Tuesday.
  • Fredericktown city trash pickup will be picked up Tuesday.
