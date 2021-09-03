Offices closed on Labor Day

In celebration of Labor Day, the Daily Journal, Farmington Press and Democrat News offices will be closed on Monday.

State, county and city offices will also be closed Monday.

Bismarck offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day. Trash is privately contracted, so each collector's pickup day may vary.

Bonne Terre offices will be closed Monday. Residents with Monday trash service will have their trash picked up on Wednesday.

Desloge City Hall will be closed on Monday. Trash will be picked up on Tuesday.

Farmington City Hall will be closed Monday. Trash is privately contracted, so each collector's pickup day may vary.

Leadington City Hall will be closed Monday.

Leadwood offices will be closed Monday.

Park Hills offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day. Trash will be picked up on Tuesday.

Fredericktown offices will be closed Monday. Trash will be picked up Tuesday.

Madison County offices will be closed Monday.

St. Francois County offices will be closed Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0