Official Missouri Dinosaur Visitor Site to be dedicated Saturday in Ste. Gen

Ste. Genevieve is a town that celebrates its rich history year round, but this Saturday, the old French Colonial settlement will also be celebrating prehistory.

The Missouri dinosaur, Parrosaurus missouriensis, excavated from Bollinger County to the south, is on the move and now has found a home at the new Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center (SGMLC), which will become the Official Missouri Dinosaur Visitor Site. The museum’s grand opening will begin with a ribbon cutting and ceremony on Saturday at 11 a.m. to feature the unique dinosaur discovery.

The discovery of Parrosaurus missouriensis is said to be one of Missouri’s most important discoveries, attracting the attention of Chicago’s Field Museum which was involved in the excavation.

The visitors who attend the grand opening will see real bones of the Missouri dinosaur and watch scientific studies being conducted in the lab. Parrosaurus missouriensis is Missouri’s Official State Dinosaur. Participants will also be treated to some prehistoric-themed giveaways.

“The Missouri Dinosaur story has taken a number of twists and turns since its bones were first discovered in 1942,” said Guy Darrough, museum curator and director of the dinosaur site, who has worked with paleontologists regarding these discoveries for several years. "The mysteries that are finally coming to light are very exciting.”

The SGMLC has been open to the public for just over a year, and at the grand opening, Darrough will tell the story about the Missouri Dinosaur and how it was found by chance by geologist, Daniel R. Stewart, and paleontologist Dr. Peter Makovicky will tell how its discovery sheds light on prehistoric life in Missouri. Robert Wolk, president of the SGMLC, Ste. Genevieve Mayor Paul Hassler, and other dignitaries will give short presentations.

The exhibits and collections on loan to the SGMLC are from the Darrough’s collection and Lost World Studios LLC. The museum's galleries feature life-size dinosaurs and fossils, ancient cultures, natural history and historical artifacts.

“The museum is really a journey through time,” said Darrough.

Darrough told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that “kids will be able to shake hands with the Missouri dinosaur.”

The story began in the 1940s when farmers digging a well in Bollinger County found the tail bones from a long, lost dinosaur. Paleontologists say they now know what the rest of it looks like.

A team from Chicago’s Field Museum recently finished excavating what experts say is the fullest skeleton yet of a Parrosaurus missouriensis, a 30 foot-long, 3-ton plant-eater that roamed the area tens of millions of years ago when the state was on the eastern shore of a sea cleaving North America in two.

The operation marks a turning point in an 80-year effort to understand a rare patch of Cretaceous Period rock east of the Great Plains, where much from the time of the dinosaurs has been weathered away. It sets the record straight on a creature celebrated as Missouri’s state dinosaur, gives scientists tools to discover more about the environment then — and has paleontologists hopeful they’re just scratching the surface.

“We’re getting a look at the ecosystem 77 million to 90 million years ago,” said Peter Makovicky, a paleontologist at the University of Minnesota who oversaw the excavation. “And there’s no reason to think there isn’t much more to be collected in the coming years.”

It’s been a long time coming. The bones were discovered about 1942 on the Chronister family’s farm near the small town of Marble Hill. A state geologist talked the Chronisters into sending the bones to the National Museum in Washington, part of the Smithsonian Institution. Paleontologists there declared them part of a long-necked sauropod, like the Brontosaurus that adorns the Sinclair Oil logo. The museum paid the Chronisters $50 for the bones.

Lulu Chronister spent the money on a cow. And that was that. There was little discussion of the site in the public record for the next 40 years.

Then, in 1982, the Chronisters sold the farm to a geologist, and digging restarted in earnest. In 1989, they unearthed a tooth from a relative of Tyrannosaurus rex and, in the 1990s, prehistoric turtles.

About a decade later, self-taught fossil hunter Guy Darrough, now curator of the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center, uncovered a second Parrosaurus — a juvenile.

It wasn’t all there: An initial excavation found only parts of the skull and the upper portions of the limbs. But there was enough to challenge the 1945 classification of the creature: It appeared less like a long-necked sauropod and more like a duck-billed hadrosaur. Darrough said the sharper, serrated teeth alone gave it away. Sauropods have thin, peg-like teeth.

“It was nothing like a sauropod jaw,” Darrough said.

In 2017, at Darrough’s urging, the Field Museum began its own excavation.

And for the past four years, they’ve been digging up parts of a third Parrosaurus. This skeleton was better. It had a fuller skull, set of limbs and trunk bones than the juvenile. And it revealed something new about the species, Makovicky said.

It lacked the crests of later hadrosaurs, had bigger teeth — and the kicker: an unexpected 3-inch thumb spike on its front feet, possibly for defense or for males to use in sparring to impress females.

The bones will eventually go to Chicago for further research. Makovicky said tests could be run on the dinosaur’s teeth to get a better sense of the temperatures it lived in and whether the area was wet or dry. He’s also hoping to get some rock samples from the site to better pin down its age.

“We can start asking some broader questions about the environment,” he said.

Darrough said he’s hopeful the Field Museum will also re-create the Parrosaurus skeleton for public exhibit and expects to get his own copy. In the meantime, he started work getting the juvenile skeleton ready for viewing at the museum in Ste. Genevieve. He already has a name for the exhibit — “Tale of a Tail” — and plans to make 3D prints of the leg with the spiked thumb.

Darrough and Makovicky said they’ll also keep digging. They recently found the tail of another Parrosaurus missouriensis — which makes four — as well as some crocodilians and more than a dozen ancient turtles, and they’re optimistic they’ll find more dinosaurs.

The Tyrannosaur tooth has them hoping for a meat-eater.

