Officials ask for info regarding suspicious fires in Bismarck Conservation Area

Concerned about several suspicious fires in the Bismarck Lake Conservation Area, the Bismarck Fire Department is asking the public for any information that may help identify the source.

Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell explained that there had been seven suspicious fires in the conservation area since April, six of which have occurred since October. The most recent incident involved a brush fire Wednesday.

The chief said the fires have not yet caused any damage to private property; however, the blazes have burned several acres of woods. He said if the fires continue, some houses and property in the area could be potentially damaged.

Colwell said investigators were following up on a few leads. He explained conservation agents are leading the investigation.

"We're looking for anyone that could potentially have some information for us," said Colwell. "It would definitely help us with building a case."

Caldwell asked anyone who observes any suspicious activity in or around the Bismarck Lake Conservation Area to call the fire station at 573-734-2557. He added that if anyone in the area notices suspicious activity in progress, they are advised to contact 911.

The Bismarck Conservation Area is a 1,188-acre tract of land that lies between Route N and Buford Bottom Road just south of Bismarck. The area is primarily accessible by Bismarck Lake Road, off Grider Road.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

