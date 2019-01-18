Try 1 month for 99¢
MoDot prepares for winter with statewide drill

The Missouri Department of Transportation urges individuals to stay off the roads during winter storms. 

 File photo.

More winter weather is in the forecast for the area this weekend.

Transportation officials had a great deal to say about individuals who are considering traveling the region's roadways.

Brian Okenfuss, area engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), said they are prepared and watching the forecast. Once the winter precipitation starts they will be in action to keep roads cleared.

“When rain comes first, we are unable to pre-treat the roads. As temperatures go from above freezing to below freezing the roads can be extremely dangerous,” said Okenfuss.

MoDOT encourages individuals to refrain from driving unless absolutely necessary. Okenfuss admitted vehicles on the roadways make it difficult for the department to work.

Clay Copeland, supervisor for St. Francois County Road and Bridge, said his crew is ready to battle the winter storm.

He said they lost one of their trucks due to an accident in last weekend’s storm, but have put a spare truck back in service. Copeland said this week has been spent making repairs to the fleet and ensuring they are stocked for the potential storm.

“During winter storms our trucks are pushed to their limit. There are times that the trucks are being worked for three days around the clock,” said Copeland. “This causes a lot of wear and tear and we are constantly having to make repairs.”

He said his biggest concern is the amount of rain in the forecast.

“When temperatures drop to below freezing after a big rain, that rain turns to ice and ice is just plain dangerous," he said. 

He reminded that regardless of what someone drives, or how experienced they are, there is just no safety on the ice.

“I say this all the time and I can’t say this enough,” said Copeland, “if you don’t absolutely have to get out ... don’t.”

Both Copeland and Okenfuss agree that the best way to drive in winter weather is to not drive at all. Both encourage people to stay in during the storm and allow road crews the time and space to clear the roadways.

If you must travel, MoDOT says to make sure the vehicle has a full tank of gas, bring extra layers of clothing, hat, gloves, and blankets, as well as flashlights and extra batteries.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments