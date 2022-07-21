Officials: Dees' skeletal remains found in Madison County Thursday morning.

9:15 p.m. UPDATE: Officials have confirmed the skeletal remains are that of Timothy Dees who has been missing since Feb. 28.

ORIGINAL STORY: Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County say they have found human remains.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Jeff Johnson, the skeletal remains were found on private property just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Criminal investigators with the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control discovered the remains in a rural part of Madison County. Johnson said the search which led to the discovery is connected to the disappearance of Timothy Dees, 25, of Creve Coeur.

Dees was reportedly last seen Feb. 28 on Village Creek Road. However, at that time, he had not been reported missing. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department contacted local authorities March 10 in its search for the missing man.

MSHP said no other information about the discovery of skeletal remains is being released at this time.

Johnson said until the remains are positively identified, he can not make any further comments about them. He did say investigators were in an area which had not been previously searched in connection with Dees’ disappearance late Feb. 27 to early Feb. 28.

Dees' mother, Barbara Hall has been tirelessly searching for her son since his disappearance. The attention she has brought the case has led to several area searches and the reward for information has reached $25,000.

MSHP said at this time, the investigation into Dees' disappearance continues to remain active.

The Daily Journal will update this story when more information is available.