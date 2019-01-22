According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are more home fires in winter than in any other season.
Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark and Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starkey both agree that winter is their busiest season.
As a way to help prevent even just one fire this winter, Clark and Starkey have outlined some key tips to help keep their community prepared and safe.
The first thing they both agreed on was flues need to be kept clean and maintained.
"Depending on what type of wood or how hot the fire is will determine the amount of build-up," Starkey said. "I recommend checking the flue regularly because it may need to be cleaned more than once or twice a season."
Starkey said wood stoves outside and away from the home are usually safe, and if they catch fire, usually burn the wood pile but spare the home. The real danger is when they are located inside the home.
"Flues will get creosote build up and heat will cause the flue to get cracks letting the heat escape into the wood," Clark said. "These fires are hard to get to and will quickly cause damage."
Clark said the easiest way to prevent this is to occasionally burn a hot fire in order to help clean out the creosote as well as have the flue cleaned regularly.
Next, the fire chiefs addressed space heaters.
While space heaters can be helpful during the cold winter months, Starkey said he has seen many fires caused from improper use.
"Space heaters should not be left unattended," Starkey said. "They need to be away from anything combustible."
The National Fire Protection Association recommends space heaters be plugged directly into an outlet and be at least three feet away from anything that can burn.
"Fire hazards occur when space heaters are plugged into extension cords and then they are ran under rugs," Clark said. "The cords end up coming apart or fraying and then there can be a spark."
Starkey said most space heaters these days come with auto shutoffs but that they do not have to fall over to be a safety hazard. Space heaters should be turned off before going to sleep.
The third topic discussed was preparedness and early detection.
"Time to get out of your house has shrunk," Clark said. "Twenty years ago you had roughly 10 to 15 minutes to get out of a house, if you had a couch catch on fire, now its about four minutes."
Clark said this is due to the materials used. Twenty years ago they were made out of wood and leather and now they are made out of plastic so they burn quicker and hotter.
Starkey said carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors should be checked monthly and batteries should be checked at least twice a year.
"Smoke detectors only last 10 years," Starkey said. "Devices themselves should be replaced as well."
Starkey said the Cherokee Pass Fire Department is qualified and has the equipment to test homes for carbon monoxide levels. Other area fire departments can test, as well.
"Make sure your house number can be seen from the street," Clark said. "Not only for fire but for EMS. Nobody puts their addresses on and you can't find them."
The National Fire Protection Association also recommends planning two ways out of the home in case of an emergency.
Finally, the two fire chiefs discussed the dangers of brush fires.
Starkey said even though it may have snowed or rained the day before, it does not mean it is safe to burn.
"You have to watch the wind and humidity," Starkey said. "Check with the Missouri Conservation to see what the fire danger level is."
Clark added the burn line is regularly updated and can be checked at 573-783-4539 to see if it is safe to burn.
"To prevent brush fires from catching a home on fire it is important to keep everything away from the house," Clark said. "Keep grass cut short and piles away from the home."
Other tips include never running generators indoors. Generators should be outside, not in a garage. Never use an oven or stove to heat a home. If using heat tape on water lines, use it as instructed and stay aware of winter weather and be prepared for power outages with the use of flashlights not candles.
Starkey said departments need your help to keep the community safe and prevent fires before they happen.
"Winter is just starting," Clark said. "It's time to prepare."
