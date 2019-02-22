Questions about the city's lift station near Hefner’s Furniture came up during the city council meeting in Park Hills last week.
Councilman John Clark said he’s had people asking him if the lift station upgrades were a necessary project or one that could be delayed for a later time.
Lift stations, also called pump stations, are used for pumping wastewater or sewage from a lower to higher elevation, particularly where the elevation of the source is not sufficient for gravity flow and/or when the use of gravity conveyance will result in excessive excavation and higher construction costs.
The current lift station in need of a capacity upgrade is located off the outer road along U.S. 67 near Hefner’s Furniture and the St. Francois County Fairgrounds. All of these business locations utilize the station.
Mayor Daniel Naucke expressed that the need for the lift station upgrade was urgent saying, ”Everytime [Hefner’s] drains their fish tank out there it sets the alarm [on the station] off.”
More businesses are planning to move into the lift station area which will increase the load on the already straining station. Businesses like Leadbelt Powersports, currently located next to Park Hills City Hall, have already made plans to relocate to this area.
The area is part of the Flat River Commons development project which includes zoning plans for establishing an appealing district for future businesses. The area will include the ORV trail which will provide a second access to St. Joe State Park by way of recreation vehicles, ATVs and dirt bikes.
Naucke said he hopes a lot more businesses will make this particular area their home but the trail has to be finished first saying, "until this trail gets finished, we can’t get any kind of commitments from business."
City Administrator Mark McFarland said the hang-up for the trail’s completion has been changes, required by state regulations, that must be made to the access point.
The upgrades to the lift station will also have to be done before any businesses can move into this area. McFarland said the upgrade isn’t listed in the city’s budget because the initial cost of the project was underestimated.
"We released $300,000 from the cities surplus/reserve fund for the project," said McFarland. "While we do plan to pay it back and build the fund back up, no plans will be discussed until after the project is completed in case we incur any additional expenses."
The initial cost was estimated at between $60,000-$75,000, and is now estimated at $278,000," explained McFarland. He explained that the project has been talked about for more than two years now and has been delayed because the cost estimates keep rising.
McFarland said, “I just want to get this project done so we can move on to further development.”
