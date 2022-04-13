Officials ID two men found dead this week

Authorities have released the identity of a deceased man whose remains were found in St. Francois County on Tuesday.

A press release from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department states the remains were that of 38-year-old Christopher Brian Chrisco of Bismarck.

Before officials released his identity, Chrisco's family members were reportedly notified of the man's death.

The sheriff's department said evidence located at the scene, as well as distinguishable tattoos on the remains and interviews with family members, led to the identification.

The man's remains were reportedly found near the intersection of Chalk Hill Road and Highway 221 in Doe Run Tuesday morning.

Results of an autopsy on the remains performed Wednesday morning are pending; however, officials said no foul play is currently suspected. The department noted that Chrisco had not been reported as missing at the time of the discovery.

In separate investigations, Washington County authorities released the identity of a man whose body was discovered Sunday on Brazil Road in the Hazel Creek Campgrounds.

The man was identified as John Heath, who previously resided in several parts outside Missouri.

Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield said that to his knowledge, Heath's last known place of residence was in Kentucky. Hatfield said an autopsy on Heath is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The coroner said the deceased man was discovered 200-300 yards off in a wooded area inside a makeshift hut made out of wood.

After Heath's body was discovered on Sunday, Hatfiled explained that another body of a deceased man was found the same day on North Highway 21. The identity of that man has reportedly not yet been determined. An autopsy on the deceased was performed on Wednesday.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available from official sources.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

