Officials urge Mother's Day celebration precautions

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue, Missouri public health officials are encouraging residents to exercise caution when it comes to celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend to prevent an uptick in cases.

The Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence recommends community members follow Center for Disease Control guidelines for choosing safer activities.

“By adapting our Mother’s Day traditions again this year, we can help keep our loved ones healthy and stop the spread of COVID-19,” the center’s weekly update said.

If planning a celebration that includes unvaccinated individuals, public health officials recommend the following:

Celebrating outdoors with a small group while practicing social distancing is the safest option.

Consider connecting with other outside your household by phone or video chat or by safely delivering a gift or card.

If planning a celebration with fully vaccinated individuals, they recommend:

Continue wearing a mask if you plan to gather indoors or in an outdoor environment that doesn’t allow for social distancing.