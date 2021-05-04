Officials urge Mother's Day celebration precautions

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue, Missouri public health officials are encouraging residents to exercise caution when it comes to celebrating Mother’s Day this weekend to prevent an uptick in cases.
The Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence recommends community members follow Center for Disease Control guidelines for choosing safer activities.
“By adapting our Mother’s Day traditions again this year, we can help keep our loved ones healthy and stop the spread of COVID-19,” the center’s weekly update said.
If planning a celebration that includes unvaccinated individuals, public health officials recommend the following:
Celebrating outdoors with a small group while practicing social distancing is the safest option.
Consider connecting with other outside your household by phone or video chat or by safely delivering a gift or card.
If planning a celebration with fully vaccinated individuals, they recommend:
Continue wearing a mask if you plan to gather indoors or in an outdoor environment that doesn’t allow for social distancing.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard, 37.8% of the population have initiated vaccination and 29% have completed it.
For St. Francois County, 27.5% of residents have initiated vaccination and 20.9% have completed it. The county has recorded 26 new cases in the last week, according to the state’s data. The positivity rate for the last seven days is at 5.1%, which is up 1.9%.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has recorded a total of 7,831 confirmed cases and 115 deaths.
Vaccination rates for the area counties are as follows:
- Madison County – 23.2% initiated, 18.7%
- Ste. Genevieve County – 29.7% initiated, 23.3% completed
- Washington County – 18.3% initiated, 13.5% completed
- Iron County – 23.7% initiated, 19.4%
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.