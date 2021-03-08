Oil spill remediation ongoing

Wolf Creek and Farmington fire departments responded to the scene of a large oil spill Sunday night at Ron Jarrell Automotive located on Hwy OO.

Wolf Creek Fire Chief Bart Mabry said they were on the scene for about two hours to contain the spill.

“There was some used oil that for some reason got spilled,” he said. “It ran into the ditches and ran into the lake behind the church.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Farmington Fire Department was called in to help with their hazardous material containment equipment.

John Case, state on-scene coordinator for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, was present Monday to supervise the remediation process. He called in an environmental contractor to clean up the spill.

“They will assess the scene and absorb what oil they can off the water’s surface here and the water drainage systems and then off of the property where it was spilled,” he said. “It was about 150 gallons (of oil), it was a large 270-gallon tote that was about half full. It was just an unloading error.

“We have it corralled for the moment. As soon as it’s done today, it should keep it from getting into the creek and affecting waterways.”

The lake is located behind Parkland Chapel. Farmington Fire Department deployed floating or hard booms to contain the oil to a small area on the lake until cleanup is completed.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.