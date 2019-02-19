Try 1 month for 99¢

A fugitive from Oklahoma wanted on a 2012 warrant has been apprehended in Washington County.

According to court documents, on Feb. 22, 2012, James Love, Jr., 33, of Edmond, Oklahoma was charged with domestic abuse by strangulation.

According to records, a warrant had been issued for Love’s arrest, but he failed to appear in court, therefore the warrant was never served.

On Friday afternoon, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department apprehended Love on the warrant out of Oklahoma.

Love was being held at the Washington County Jail pending an extradition order. Judge Troy Hyde ordered the extradition on Tuesday morning and Love is not eligible for bond.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

