For the 23rd year, members of the community will have the opportunity on Sept. 8 to learn about the mining that helped build the region into what it is today.
The Old Mine Open House, held at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site in Park Hills, invites miners, millworkers and smelters from the days of the Old Lead Belt’s operation to the site as honored guests and to communicate their knowledge and experience with visitors to the site.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 visitors will have free access to the historic site’s museum, which will be augmented with several tables of mining artifacts, photos and additional material to supplement the site’s normal mineral and equipment exhibits.
Large-scale, industrial lead mining began in the Lead Belt region of Missouri in 1864 and continued for more than 100 years into the 1970s as the focus of lead mining shifted west toward what is referred to as the Viburnum Trend.
Artifacts from this rich era of mining history are on display at the historic site’s museum. Coupled with the firsthand information available from the retired miners themselves, the Old Mine Open house provides a unique opportunity for members of the community to glimpse the industry that built the region and the lives of those who were there.
As the miners who operated the machinery on display in the site’s museum grow increasingly older, the importance of taking advantage of their wealth of firsthand knowledge increases.
The Old Mine Open House is one of the Missouri Mines State Historic Sites three annual events, which includes the summer’s Rock Swap and the autumn Fall Rocks, each of which addresses either the rich mineralogical diversity of the area or the mining history that came as a result of that diversity.
For more information about the Old Mine Open House contact the Missouri Mines State Historic Site office at 573-431-6226.
