Old Mines kicks off 300th year with a bang

While there are going to be many New Year’s Eve parties this weekend, only one party will be celebrating 300 years.

The village of Old Mines will be celebrating 300 years in 2023 and the Old Mines Knight of Columbus Hall, located at 16283 North Highway 21 in Cadet, will be hosting a party at the hall Saturday to celebrate the occasion.

Doors to the hall open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and are $25 per person or $40 for a couple. Live music performed by Bismarck-based band The Outsiders starts at 8:30 p.m. and will go into the New Year.

La Guillonee, a traditional French-based New Year’s celebration, is set to start at 7 p.m. in the hall. A second celebration will follow at 8 p.m.

Each table with have a euchre deck for attendees to sit and play cards with friends. Other party favors will be available during the event, and bouillon made by Richard Juliette will be available. Bringing snacks is allowed but the hall asks no coolers be brought. Beer and mixed drinks will be available for purchase for those 21 and older. Soda and waters will also be available for those who do not want alcohol or are younger than 21.

Champagne will be available for the midnight toast.

Danny Kincaid with the Old Mines Knights of Columbus said the group is excited to be involved in the celebration.

This is just one of the many events planned throughout the year to celebrate Old Mines 300th year.

Sunday, following Mass as St. Joachim, Homestead will be hosting an Open House from noon to 5 p.m. Homestead, formerly known as the Dick Juliette place, is located at 10031 Wallace Road in Cadet.

The weekend of Feb. 25 is the annual La Brigade a Renault Annual Winter Shoot. The event was cancelled in 2022 due to weather. The annual La Brigade a Renault Rendezvous is set for May 20. More information will be available on the Washington County Chamber of Commerce website as time gets closer.

On March 19 is the Washington County Expo. The expo focuses on history, tourism, and fun facts about the county. This year, the expo will focus on Old Mines and the French history of the area. More information about the event will be available on the Washington County Chamber of Commerce website, washingtoncounty.guide, as time gets closer.

Later in the year, the Moses Austin Heritage Festival plans to focus on local French heritage with the theme “The French Edition.” The event takes place in Potosi in June.

The main event dedicated to the celebration of Old Mines’ 300th year is set for June 24. The event will be held on the St. Joachim Catholic Church grounds in Old Mines, located at 10120 Crest Road. Plans for the celebration include music, historical food, displays, and activities.

The Washington County Fair in August will also feature local, historical French culture. This year the Washington County Fair is Aug. 9-12 on Highway 185 in Potosi.

There are many groups with a focus on the history of Old Mines. Locally there is the Old Mines Area Historical Society, which has both a website and a Facebook page and can be contacted by email at oldmines@yahoo.com.

Another website dedicated to the village is oldmines.org, directed by Dr. Will Thompson with the University of Memphis. The website has many different areas for people to look at, including a history timeline, documents, different images relating to Old Mines, videos, documents, and more. The website also has a list of events. While not all events are centered on Old Mines, all events are centered on French history and culture in America