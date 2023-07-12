The Old Village Mercantile, a well-known local establishment in historic downtown Caledonia, is gearing up for a momentous occasion as it prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

To mark the occasion, the Old Village Mercantile has arranged a day of commemorative events at the store, including various giveaways and activities. The festivities will include popcorn, candy, cake and the store's renowned ice cream. Additionally, there will be grilling and a face painter for kids.

Nina Gilliam bought the building that would become the Mercantile in July 2003, recognizing its importance as a piece of local history. Once a general store, the building remained closed for two decades and had a deteriorating roof, a lack of heating, and an overall derelict appearance. Seeing the potential of what the building used to be, Gilliam embarked on a mission to restore the establishment to its former glory, preserving the old idea of the all-around general store.

From the original fixtures to the authentic building layout, Gilliam intended to keep the building as close to its original time of operation as possible. The two-story structure, complete with a grand staircase leading to a wraparound, second-floor balcony that overlooks the shop floor, now looks like a setting from a Western film.

While staying true to the original general store idea, the Old Village Mercantile has evolved to meet modern standards. Today, the Mercantile boasts over 600 varieties of candy and offers everything from coffee to fudge. It also sells antiques on the store's upper level.

Six years ago, an ice cream parlor was added when Caledonia resident Pat Sims introduced Gilliam to Randy Huff, a retired Central R-3 educator who would go on to make the shop's renowned ice cream. The Old Village Mercantile's ice cream has been awarded as the best in the Parkland area for two consecutive years and played a major part in the Mercantile's recognition on the cover of Missouri Life magazine.

After 20 years of operation, the Old Village Mercantile and its team are eagerly looking forward to the anniversary celebration.

Gilliam extended her gratitude to the community as a whole and said, "We are so appreciative and blessed to see generation after generation walk through our doors. Kids come here and remember the atmosphere, then leave for a while, and eventually bring their kids back to the store. It really speaks to the charm of the area."

As the store celebrates two decades of bringing joy to the community, Gilliam expressed her excitement, emphasizing the importance of the store's motto:

"We make smiles."