CALEDONIA—The historic streets of Caledonia were alive with festivities as the Old Village Mercantile commemorated its 20th anniversary on Saturday morning. The joyous event marked a significant milestone for the Mercantile, a beloved local establishment that has been a symbol of nostalgia and community spirit for two decades.

In July 2003, Nina Gilliam acquired a building that already held significant local history, once operating as a general store. It had been abandoned for twenty years, leading to a state of disrepair that included a deteriorating roof, no heating, and an overall rundown appearance. Despite its dilapidated condition, it would later become the centerpiece of Caledonia.

Saturday’s celebration began with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the Farmington and Washington County chambers of commerce. Every contributor to the Mercantile’s journey, from high school students to retired teachers, stood shoulder to shoulder with Gilliam and a host of local residents as the ribbon was cut and 20 years of smiles were kicked off.

Following the ribbon-cutting, Gilliam stood in front of the historic building and extended her thanks to everyone, present and absent, who played a part in the Mercantile’s success.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better crew. Each person who has contributed to the Mercantile over the years has been the reason behind the many smiles we’ve created over the years,” she said.

As the celebrations continued, the Mercantile’s birthday cake made its appearance at the ice cream bar. The cake read, “Congratulations on 20 Years,” and had edible images of the Mercantile’s original building and its present-day grandeur. Like magic, the cake gradually disappeared, slice by slice, as the Mercantile began to fill up with patrons.

In the communal building beside the Mercantile, children and adults gathered at the face painting station, where a professional artist worked her magic and added an extra layer of joy to the crowd with glittery face paints of cats, butterflies, and all kinds of shapes.

Outside, the spirit of generosity was in full swing, with the Mercantile offering the community free hot dogs, popcorn, and cotton candy. Much like the cake, they went quickly too, as the streets outside began to crowd with local and out-of-town visitors.

One patron at the ice cream bar, Melissa, talked about finding the Mercantile through much of its online and television presence. Being from St. Louis, she talked about seeing it on the Huckabee Show in 2021 when Caledonia was featured as part of the “Our Kind of Town” segment.

Farmington Chamber of Commerce Director Candy Hente said, “It’s like walking back in time when you come through the doors of the Mercantile.”

Mandy Missey from the Washington County Chamber said, “It really is a great place for the community. It brings in a lot of tourists and benefits the county greatly.”

Inside, the Mercantile was buzzing with activity as the team served up the award-winning famous ice cream, smoothies, candy, coffee, fudge, and much more. With 20 years behind it and a bright future ahead, the people who operate and enjoy Old Village Mercantile continue to keep it a treasure to the local community, enriching lives, one smile at a time.

