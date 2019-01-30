A first responder is defined as one who is trained to respond in the event of an emergency. First responders react to save lives and for many it is more than a job, it is who they are.
“Once you realize you have the desire to help people and put your own needs and wants aside then you become a true first responder,” Madison County Sheriff and Cherokee Pass Volunteer Firefighter Katy McCutcheon said. “Once a first responder, always a first responder.”
McCutcheon said she loves helping people. After working for the sheriff’s office, she quickly found out how much she enjoyed helping the firefighters.
“I was dispatched to all the fire calls whether it was a fire or a wreck, McCutcheon said. “I found that I enjoyed helping the firefighters with whatever they needed from traffic control to getting equipment. It was that desire to help the firefighters and others that made me want to be on the fire department. I feel that it’s that desire to help those in need that draws people into the volunteer fire service.”
But McCutcheon is not the only first responder who has joined multiple first responder agencies. In fact it is common for firefighters, EMS, police and deputies to cross over into multiple fields.
Russ Parker is a Fredericktown Fire Department firefighter as well as a Madison County Ambulance District EMT.
“Being able to help out first-hand, the tradition of the fire service, being involved in the department’s programs and community, along with a little bit of the adrenaline rush, were a few of the reasons I pursued both fields,” Parker said. “My dad was a volunteer firefighter when I was younger and my sister is a nurse, so I guess the trait has ran in the family.”
Parker said the biggest difference between EMS and fire service is with EMS, every call has a patient, while with fire calls the majority do not involve direct patient contact.
“It’s not unusual to have both ‘hats’ on at a scene if the situation calls for it,” Parker said. “FFD has several paramedics and EMTs on the department as well as MCAD having firefighters on the roster.”
Parker said being on both departments helps to better prepare him for what needs to be done.
“For example, if FFD arrives first to an accident, it gives us the training to treat the patient within the department’s capabilities or, on a fire scene with MCAD, a better idea of what’s going on and to anticipate any action that might need to be taken,” Parker said.
McCutcheon said she believes training from both departments has helped improve her skills as a leader for the county by giving her knowledge on what needs to be done at an incident scene so she can give instructions to help deputies better assist the fire department.
“Working as sheriff and being on the fire department I find that I can wear both ‘hats’ on most scenes such as fires and motor vehicle crashes,” McCutcheon said. “There have been several times that I’ve grabbed a fire hose or rake to help put out the fire or a backboard or the cot for EMS.”
McCutcheon said she does however draw a line when it comes to search and rescue.
“This is where I work side by side with the fire chief of the department responding with the incident,” McCutcheon said. “At this point I am in direct contact with dispatch coordinating mutual aid and other resources that can assist during the search.”
McCutcheon said in most other instances, she finds herself jumping in wherever she can.
“I usually find myself involved with whatever needs to be done including assisting EMS with the patient, helping drag hoses for the fire department or doing traffic control,” McCutcheon said. “I don’t like to sit back and watch if there is something that needs to be done.”
McCutcheon said she remembered a tractor trailer fire on U.S. 67 near Scherrer’s Gas Station where she jumped in to help fire crews.
“I arrived on scene and found that the tractor trailer fire was a flatbed trailer full of cardboard bales,” McCutcheon said. “When I realized the only two firemen that responded were Chief Bill Starkey and Captain Harold Rhodes, I pulled a hose off and started spraying the truck and trailer down until other firefighters arrived on scene. Needless to say, my uniform and duty belt were soaked by the time I set the hose down.”
McCutcheon said her favorite part of both fields is watching the camaraderie between the departments.
“The deputies and firefighters work side by side, knowing that between the different departments with different trainings and backgrounds that we are working for one common goal, which is to help those during their time of need,” McCutcheon said.
Parker said it is a rewarding feeling to be a part of helping out in an emergency and being there to help someone that is sick or injured. He said he also loves being a part of the community events.
“Like working with students during fire prevention week, escorting Santa around town at Christmas time and not to mention the group effort of washing and waxing the fire trucks for Azalea Festival,” Parker said. “Having more opportunities to help out is probably the biggest reason I work for both departments.”
Parker said it is also a good way to stay on top of what he went to school for, and he believes others that work for both departments would agree.
One thing both Parker and McCutcheon agree on is the hardest part of their jobs takes place once they get to the calls.
“I think we’d all agree that when we do everything we can and things don’t go right is the toughest part along with, and the odds are, we know or are related to the people we are helping,” Parker said.
McCutcheon said it is hard to hide emotions when on the scene of a medical emergency or motor vehicle accident.
“In the last 18 years I have become well acquainted with numerous residents of the county and know where most of them live working as a police officer, deputy, firefighter, deputy coroner and 911 dispatcher,” McCutcheon said. “When dispatch sends you to a familiar address for a medical emergency, especially when CPR is in progress or a family member has found a loved one deceased and you realize you know this family, you have to put your emotions to the side and assist EMS but yet still be there for the family and give them a shoulder to cry on.”
McCutcheon said responding to motor vehicle crashes can hold the same challenge because if the crash involves a resident she has to focus on assisting EMS and comforting the patient and worry about herself later.
“First responders respond to all types of critical incidents and there is no room for error,” McCutcheon said. “We all have to work together and rely on each other to do the best job we can so that everyone stays safe and everyone receives the assistance they need.”
Parker said it is nice how both fields work together, and he finds it a privilege to work for and with a lot of good people on both departments.
“I have seen them work together when and where needed on several occasions,” Parker said.
Parker said being a first responder is something that sticks with someone, and it is hard to stop.
“Ask any first responder and I’m sure they’ll have stories about making their families late or all together miss being somewhere they’re supposed to be because of coming upon a wreck, helping out when someone is sick or injured, or the ‘I just want to see where that smoke is coming from’ comment,” Parker said. “So a big thank you to all the first responder families for understanding.”
McCutcheon said the camaraderie between the departments makes it feel like a second family.
“They all act like family because they may give each other a hard time and sometimes they don’t get along, but they all come together and put their differences aside when responding to a call,” McCutcheon said. “For the most part, both jobs are the same which is to help people in their times of need. The differences are of course the different types of vehicles driven and the equipment used.”
