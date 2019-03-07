Try 3 months for $3

An Ironton man was seriously injured in an accident Thursday afternoon on Highway 32 just outside Park Hills.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol accident report, the wreck occurred east of Elvins Boulevard on Highway 32 at 12:05 p.m.

The report states James Labundy, 74, of Crystal City, was driving a 2011 Ford F150 westbound in the eastbound lane when he struck a 1998 Honda Civic driven by Erik Bolhafner, 47, of Ironton.

Bolhafner sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was airlifted by Life Flight to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Labundy was not listed as injured in the patrol report.

Both vehicles were totaled.

According to the report, both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

