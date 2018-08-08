Subscribe for 17¢ / day
A Patton man was killed in a crash on Highway 72 just outside Fredericktown on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 2:40 p.m. Ronald G. Brooks, 54, was driving a 1997 Lincoln west on Highway 72 when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned, ejecting the driver. He was not wearing a seat belt. 

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Two Farmington residents were injured in a crash on U.S. 67 at Route Y on Tuesday afternoon.

According to patrol reports, at 5:25 p.m. James E. Simmons, 75, was driving a 2013 Acura RDX south on U.S. 67 when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway. The driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to run off the right side of the roadway and strike an embankment. 

Patrol reports state he received minor injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center. His passenger, Joyce Simmons, was seriously injured and taken to Parkland Health Center. Both were wearing seat belts. 

