Two men were injured and one woman was killed in two separate vehicle accidents on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County on Wednesday, according to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

In the first crash, a Jackson man received serious injuries in an accident on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.

The report states that James Blair, 54, of Jackson, was travelling south on Interstate 55 north of the 148.8 mile marker at 1:16 p.m. when the accident occurred.

The 2003 Ford F350 Blair was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway then struck trees and a fence. Blair received serious injuries in the accident and was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis via Air Evac.

The damage to Blair’s vehicle is listed as total.

Another report states that Bradley Hovis, 22, of Festus, was driving a 1998 Ford F150 southbound on Interstate 55 near the 162.8 mile marker at 7:06 p.m. when an accident occurred.

Hovis’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and he over-corrected, then traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a rock bluff and overturned.

A passenger in the vehicle, Bethany Day, 21, also of Festus, was pronounced dead at the scene by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance personnel at 7:22 p.m. Hovis received minor injuries in the accident and was transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center by ambulance.

Hovis was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident and DWI causing the death of another. 

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

