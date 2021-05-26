One rescued tiger from Tiger King Park currently being housed at area tiger sanctuary

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, Missouri’s only GFAS Verified big cat sanctuary, worked with several other accredited sanctuaries and the U.S. Department of Justice last week to carry out a large-scale rescue of endangered big cats at Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

In total, 69 big cats – lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and one jaguar – were removed from Jeff and Lauren Lowe’s facility due to “ongoing Endangered Species Act violations.”

One of the rescued male tigers is now housed and under the care of Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary in Ste. Genevieve County while the U.S. Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of the animals.

The Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary team transported the tiger from the Oklahoma facility to Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary where he is currently under quarantine while being monitored and treated by the staff and veterinary team.