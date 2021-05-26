One rescued tiger from Tiger King Park currently being housed at area tiger sanctuary

Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary, Missouri’s only GFAS Verified big cat sanctuary, worked with several other accredited sanctuaries and the U.S. Department of Justice last week to carry out a large-scale rescue of endangered big cats at Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
In total, 69 big cats – lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids and one jaguar – were removed from Jeff and Lauren Lowe’s facility due to “ongoing Endangered Species Act violations.”
One of the rescued male tigers is now housed and under the care of Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary in Ste. Genevieve County while the U.S. Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of the animals.
The Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary team transported the tiger from the Oklahoma facility to Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary where he is currently under quarantine while being monitored and treated by the staff and veterinary team.
“We were honored to assist with this important animal rescue operation,” said John Madigan, operations manager at Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary. “We are thankful for the effort of all the reputable sanctuaries and federal agencies involved to ensure these big cats were safely removed and relocated to reputable sanctuaries, like ours, where they will receive proper veterinary care, diet, shelter, enrichment and habitats while the court decides what's next."
About Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary
Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is a Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) Verified 501(c)3 non-profit big cat rescue and educational facility that provides permanent lifelong care for abused, neglected or unwanted big cats.
As a true sanctuary, “we do not buy, sell, breed or trade any of our animals; we believe they deserve to live the rest of their lives in a healthy and caring environment. It is our goal to provide our animals with exceptional physical and mental care as well as educating the public about the growing captive wildlife crisis.
“We work to ‘Give Animals A Voice’ by speaking up for animals, since they cannot speak for themselves.”
This is achieved through on and off-site presentations, tours, and education groups all to increase public awareness and inspire a change in the big cat crisis. They are also a founding member of the Big Cat Sanctuary Alliance (BCSA). For more information, visit www.crownridgetigers.com or their Facebook page.
The sanctuary is located at 19620 Crown Ridge Road outside Ste. Genevieve.