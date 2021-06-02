Online map to help Missouri families find summer food programs

The meals are provided to all children that attend the meal service location. Children do not have to register and there is no fee to participate in the program.

“The Summer Food Service Program has helped many children have a healthy meal, especially while some schools weren’t in-seat due to COVID-19,” said Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “It is a comfort to many families knowing this program is available to their children.”

The map and more information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found at www.health.mo.gov/sfsp/. For families without access to the internet, summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to 97779.

Meals will be served to children age 18 and under. They are also provided to individuals age 18 to 21 who have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Funding for the Summer Food Service Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0