The deadline for open enrollment for those who use the Health Insurance Marketplace on the healthcare.gov website is quickly approaching. The last day to enroll in health insurance is Dec. 15.
There are guidelines that must be met. For those who have coverage offered to them at their employment or from their spouse’s job, then they usually do not qualify for Marketplace insurance. This insurance is designed to be an option for those who have no other offer of coverage. Discounts are available through the Marketplace to lower the monthly premium and yearly deductible. In Missouri, more than 85 percent of those who sign up do receive discounts.
Gina Martin, Navigator and counselor for the Affordable Care Act, has been at East Missouri Action Agency since September 2013. This is the same year the Affordable Care Act, or the law requiring everyone in the US to have overage or face a tax penalty, took effect. To be clear, the law is known as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Marketplace where consumers shop for policies and prices in their state. Consumers also sign-up for coverage through the health insurance Marketplace, online at healthcare.gov.
Martin works out of the Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger county offices of East Missouri Action Agency, which is based in Park Hills. Other outreach offices are located St. Francois, Washington, Ste. Genevieve, Iron, and Madison. While EMAA is mostly known for assisting low-income consumers with utility shut-offs, tax preparation, head start programs, women's wellness and housing issues, it provides the health insurance counselors in all eight counties plus Jefferson county.
There are four counselors, including Martin, who work at EMAA to help people sign up for healthcare coverage. They schedule one-on-one appointments and will go online with consumers to look for plans and chose the policy that best suits their needs. They also find information on prices, doctor networks, prescriptions and deductibles. After enrollment, the counselors help with insurance issues associated with those plans and help with any changes that need to be made.
Martin said the counselors’ positions are all grant funded, which means their jobs are from year to year because they are based on available funding.
"Thankfully EMAA has been fortunate since 2013 to receive funds from the Missouri Foundation for Health to fund three of the four positions, Martin said, "and the fourth employee is funded through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid."
“It's possible our grant-funded counselor positions might end late summer 2019,” Martin said. “Because EMAA is non-profit, we rely on outside funding sources to continue to offer our services and programs. However, we are always looking to find sustainable ways to fund our positions."
As for changes for 2019, Martin says there are a couple new changes coming. The law, when established, included tax penalties for those who did not buy health insurance and who were not exempt from doing so for one of the many exemption reasons. President Trump has ended the tax penalty, not the law.
“Beginning in 2019, someone who does not get health insurance does not get penalized at tax time,” Martin said.
The second major change coming with the new year is the rise of short-term insurance policies, usually six months, and need to be renewed to continue. These plans are very different from Marketplace plans. Martin says consumers should read these plans carefully because the short-term plans might not have all the same consumer protection that the Marketplace policies are required by law to provide. Protection like coverage for pre-existing conditions, prescriptions, hospitalizations, mental and behavioral health treatment and access to contraception. In addition, maternity and preventive care must also be covered among several other things. Short-term policies might exclude some of these guarantees she said.
Individuals who need guidance enrolling should call the Marketplace customer service line immediately at 800-318-2594 to create an application and enroll in a policy. Those who are computer savvy can visit healthcare.gov and complete an application on their own. If a consumer wants a face-to-face appointment with a counselor, Martin said they should call EMAA’s automated number at 800-392-8663 and chose the counselor in their county. The deadline to enroll is midnight Dec 15, so appointments need to made quickly.
Martin said she and the other three counselors have always realized how blessed they are to have jobs that help others literally change their lives sometimes. She said that her husband is one of the best examples of this. Before they recently married, he did not have health insurance. He was always quick to say he did not need coverage because he was never sick, and say that he didn’t like doctors, and he never went to see them. After Martin encouraged her then-fiance' and helped him sign for a plan starting Jan. 1, 2018, he had a massive heart attack just a month later and was hospitalized for six weeks. His plan paid almost everything except the maximum out-of-pocket expenses, which saved them hundreds of thousands of dollars in hospital, home health and various rehabilitative services.
“For a man who ‘never went to the doctor and never got sick,’” Martin said, “we saw that health insurance is a God-send. It was for him and it is for the hundreds of individuals and families we assist each year."
