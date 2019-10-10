{{featured_button_text}}
ERDCC Open House

Housing unit three is for the elderly offenders. The wheelchairs are used to transport the elderly to their appointments. The second level is honor status offenders that have earned the right to take the elderly to medical appointments or wherever they need to go.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

Aug. 19 was open house day at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) outside of Bonne Terre.

ERDCC Warden Stanley Payne explained the reasons behind the open house for families of corrections employees.

“We have not had an open house like that in my recollection since shortly after we opened,” he said. “I’ve had staff that asked about this, about being able to bring in their family to show them where they work and what they do … I thought it would be a good time to do this, to open it up just so the families could come in. They don’t get a tour of the whole institution but get some kind of idea.”

Payne estimated that about 180 family members took the tour. Each group was escorted by one or two corrections officers. Payne plans on repeating the event in the future, possibly every two-three years.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“We brought in a food truck for the staff,” he said. “Jonathan Bridges has a DJ service. He’s one of our corrections officers, he offered his services to come in and play music for the staff. We also had a couple of staff softball games and a cornhole tournament for the staff. We brought in extra staff to help alleviate some of the responsibilities of those that were working that day to allow them to benefit and enjoy their portion of the day.”

According to Payne, steps were taken to make sure proper security was observed and that families had no interaction with offenders.

“We restricted [the offenders'] movement that afternoon when the family visits were coming in,” he said. “This basically means that they were confined to the housing units for that three-hour period of time.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments