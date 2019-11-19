As Thanksgiving Day approaches, area residents are expressing their gratitude by giving to others. People throughout the area are filling shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world.
For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week began Monday and participating churches will collect shoebox gifts at drop-off locations in the area.
The Samaritan’s Purse project, partnering with churches worldwide, will deliver these gifts to children in impoverished countries throughout the world.
Area volunteers are hoping to collect more than 18,750 gifts during this year’s collection week.
St. Francois County residents are not alone in their effort to help children around the world. More than 150,000 U.S. volunteers including families, churches, and other groups are joining forces to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind.
This year, Samaritan's Purse hopes to collect enough Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach 11 million children.
Leadington Free Will Baptist Church is one local church that has been collecting shoebox gifts for several years now. This week will give church volunteers a last chance to rally and top off their shoebox count for the year before they ship them overseas.
Collection hours at the Leadington church, located at 218 Woodlawn Dr., will be 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Friday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Weekend collection hours will begin at 1 p.m. and go until 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The final day of the collection will take place next Monday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Items suggested to be packed in the shoeboxes include necessities like deodorant, T-shirts, underwear, socks, soap, and toothbrushes.
General gift items like flashlights, batteries, small books, and toys are needed for both boys and girls. School supplies are also encouraged to be packed in the shoeboxes.
Items that are asked not to be included in the boxes include toy weapons, liquids, medicine, breakables, candy, or used items.
All of the boxes collected will be making long journeys around the world and the items inside should be able to withstand the shipping process.
Operation Christmas Child was founded in 1993 and since then, the organization has distributed shoebox gifts to approximately 168 million children in more than 100 countries.
Irina Creek was one of the many children whose lives have been touched by the simple gesture of a Christmas gift given to them by complete strangers across the globe.
Creek was born to a family of farmers in a small Russian village just after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Her alcoholic, drug-addicted parents were abusive and her father was in jail a lot, unable to provide for the family. Creek’s father abandoned the family early on in her life and she was eventually orphaned at the age of 5 when her mother went to the store and never came back.
She and her sister waited days for their mother to return before running out of food and seeking help from a neighbor. When they couldn’t be taken in by relatives, the two sisters were placed in an orphanage.
“Actually, I was excited about going to an orphanage because I’m kind of a social person,” said Creek. “Living in a village, I didn’t get to socialize that much … there were only two other kids there.”
Creek’s excitement turned into fear when the caregivers at the orphanage began dolling out harsh punishments.
“For example, one time I went to the bathroom without permission,” Creek recalled. “My punishment for that was they grabbed me by my hair, threw me against the wall and began to beat my legs.”
A resilient spirit, Creek did her best to stay strong in the face of the brutality and mistreatment she experienced.
“God has allowed me to go through all those things and I was not overcome by them,” she said. “Although, there was a time that I felt like I didn’t even want to live anymore because it was just too burdensome - too hard.”
Her hope and faith kept her going until the day she was transferred to a new orphanage where she no longer had to fear anything anymore.
It was in this new sanctuary that Creek received a shoebox gift - a small Christmas package just for her.
“That day, when I was 10 years old, was the highlight of my childhood,” Creek said about receiving the shoebox gift. “I received such a precious and exciting gift that day…”
The people who delivered the boxes to the orphanage taught Creek about Jesus Christ which set the young child on a trajectory she could have never imagined.
Creek, now in her 20s, has traveled to many different parts of the world telling her story and sharing a powerful example of how the act of giving a simple Christmas present to a child on the brink of giving up can prove to be a much bigger gift than some may ever realize.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 816-622-8316, or visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ.
The boxes cost the organization $9 each to ship. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift at the drop-off location or online through "Follow Your Box." Those who donate online will receive a tracking label to discover the shoebox gift’s destination.
Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse www.samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child's specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God's love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.
