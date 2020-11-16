Operation Christmas Child collection week begins

Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week began Monday, and participating churches will collect shoebox gifts at drop-off locations in the area.
Throughout the community, individuals are filling shoeboxes with fun little toys, school supplies, and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world.
For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
The Samaritan's Purse project, partnering with churches worldwide, will deliver these gifts to children in impoverished countries as they have done since the program was started in 1993.
Last year, more than 10.5 million shoebox gifts were collected worldwide, 8.9 million of which came from the U.S.
More than 150,000 U.S. volunteers, including families, churches, and other groups, are joining forces to contribute to the largest Christmas project of its kind.
This year, Samaritan's Purse hopes to collect enough Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach 11 million children in more than 100 countries, with thousands of shoebox gifts projected to come from the local area.
Leadington Free Will Baptist Church is one local church that has been collecting shoebox gifts for six years now. This week will give church volunteers the last chance to rally and top off their shoebox count for the year before shipping them overseas.
Collection hours at the Leadington church, located at 218 Woodlawn Dr., will be 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1-3 p.m. on Saturday; and 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The final day of the collection will take place next Monday from 9-11 a.m.
Items suggested to be packed in the shoeboxes include necessities like deodorant, T-shirts, undergarments, socks, soap, and toothbrushes.
General gift items like flashlights, batteries, small books, and toys are needed for both boys and girls. School supplies are also encouraged to be packed in the shoeboxes.
Items that are asked not to be included in the boxes include toy weapons, liquids, medicine, breakables, candy, or used items.
All of the boxes collected will be making long journeys around the world, and the items inside should be able to withstand the shipping process.
Leadington Free Will Baptist church volunteer Roberta Wilfong said this year had brought new challenges.
"Things have changed since last year," said Wilfong. "2020 will go down in history as one of the oddest years we've ever had.
"We don't think people will forget, but we're hoping that people will still pack shoeboxes," she said.
She said the collection site has adapted to pandemic precaution guidelines by offering a curbside drop-off service, allowing donations to be made without people having to exit their vehicles.
Heading into this week's collection, Wilfong explained that the church had a goal to pack 300 shoeboxes themselves and surpassed the goal by filling 365.
Leadington Free Will Baptist is one of 10 collection sites in the southeast region. First Baptist Church in Farmington is another big collection site. There are others in Fredericktown, Ironton, and Ste. Genevieve.
To find the nearest drop-off location, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations.
Operation Christmas Child was founded in 1993, and since then, the organization has distributed shoebox gifts to approximately 178 million children in more than 160 countries.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
