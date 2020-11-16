Operation Christmas Child collection week begins

Collection hours at the Leadington church, located at 218 Woodlawn Dr., will be 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1-3 p.m. on Saturday; and 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The final day of the collection will take place next Monday from 9-11 a.m.

Items suggested to be packed in the shoeboxes include necessities like deodorant, T-shirts, undergarments, socks, soap, and toothbrushes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

General gift items like flashlights, batteries, small books, and toys are needed for both boys and girls. School supplies are also encouraged to be packed in the shoeboxes.

Items that are asked not to be included in the boxes include toy weapons, liquids, medicine, breakables, candy, or used items.

All of the boxes collected will be making long journeys around the world, and the items inside should be able to withstand the shipping process.

Leadington Free Will Baptist church volunteer Roberta Wilfong said this year had brought new challenges.

"Things have changed since last year," said Wilfong. "2020 will go down in history as one of the oddest years we've ever had.

"We don't think people will forget, but we're hoping that people will still pack shoeboxes," she said.