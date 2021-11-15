Operation Christmas Child collection week opens

Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week began Monday, and participating churches will collect shoebox gifts at drop-off locations in the area.
Throughout the community, individuals fill shoeboxes with fun little toys, school supplies, and hygiene items to send to children in need worldwide.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide since 1993.
Across the country, more than 4,500 locations have opened to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan's Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts until next Monday, offering a curbside option as well.
This year, Samaritan's Purse hopes to collect enough Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach several million children in more than 100 countries, with thousands of shoebox gifts projected to come from the local area.
Leadington Free Will Baptist Church is one local church that has been collecting shoebox gifts for seven years now. After cutting the ribbon on the Leadington collection site on Monday, volunteers went straight to work unloading two carloads of donated gifts in the first 10 minutes of opening.
Collection hours at the Leadington church, located at 218 Woodlawn Dr., will be 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon-3 p.m. on Saturday; and 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The final day of the collection will take place the following Monday from 9-11 a.m.
Items suggested to be packed in the shoeboxes include necessities like deodorant, T-shirts, undergarments, socks, soap, and toothbrushes.
General gift items like flashlights, batteries, small books, and toys are needed for both boys and girls. School supplies are also encouraged to be packed in the shoeboxes.
Items that are asked not to be included in the boxes include toy weapons, liquids, medicine, breakables, candy, or used items.
All of the boxes collected will make long journeys around the world, and the items inside should be prepared to withstand the shipping process.
Leadington Free Will Baptist Church volunteer Roberta Wilfong said area collection centers are offering a curbside pick-up option this year for those who wish to remain in their vehicles. Wilfong said donations could be made online for anyone not able to make it to a collection center.
Other collection sites in the area include First Baptist Church, located at 210 N. A St. in Farmington; God's Country Cowboy Church, at 160 Commercial Dr. in Fredericktown; and Arcadia Valley Assembly of God, at 12301 Highway 72 in Ironton.
For more information on collection site locations or to build an online shoebox gift, visit www.samaritanspurse.org.
