Operation Christmas Child collection week opens

Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week began Monday, and participating churches will collect shoebox gifts at drop-off locations in the area.

Throughout the community, individuals fill shoeboxes with fun little toys, school supplies, and hygiene items to send to children in need worldwide.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide since 1993.

Across the country, more than 4,500 locations have opened to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan's Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts until next Monday, offering a curbside option as well.

This year, Samaritan's Purse hopes to collect enough Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach several million children in more than 100 countries, with thousands of shoebox gifts projected to come from the local area.

Leadington Free Will Baptist Church is one local church that has been collecting shoebox gifts for seven years now. After cutting the ribbon on the Leadington collection site on Monday, volunteers went straight to work unloading two carloads of donated gifts in the first 10 minutes of opening.