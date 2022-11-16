Operation Christmas Child's Collection Week underway, drop-off locations open

Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week began Monday, with participating churches collecting shoebox gifts at drop-off locations in the area.

Donated gifts were already rolling in at Leadington Free Will Baptist Church Monday afternoon as soon as collection hours began for the first day.

Throughout the year, community members fill shoeboxes with fun little toys, school supplies, and hygiene items to send to children in need worldwide. The shoebox gifts are then taken to one of eight processing centers in the United States before being shipped around the world by air and by sea.

Once the gifts have arrived at their destinations in other countries, the boxes make the last leg of their journeys, often transported by donkey cart, camel, elephant, or other methods to children in villages, orphanages, and hospitals in heard-to reach, at-risk places.

Operation Christmas Child (OCC) has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children in more than 160 nations and territories since 1993.

OCC looks forward to a significant milestone this year as the program expects to deliver its 200th million shoebox gift.

Last year, the charity organization filled and shipped 10.5 million gift boxes worldwide, with 9.1 million coming from the United States, including thousands from the Parkland area.

Across the country this week, more than 4,500 locations have opened to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan's Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts until the following Monday.

Leadington Free Will Baptist Church has been collecting shoebox gifts for eight years now. After cutting the ribbon on the Leadington collection site on Monday, volunteers went straight to work as the first donation arrived.

Collection hours at the Leadington church, located at 218 Woodlawn Dr., are 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Sunday. The collection's final day will be Monday (Nov. 21) from 9-11 a.m.

Items suggested to be packed in the shoeboxes include necessities like deodorant, T-shirts, undergarments, socks, soap, and toothbrushes.

General gift items like flashlights, batteries, small books, and toys are needed for both boys and girls. School supplies are also encouraged to be packed in the shoeboxes.

Items that are asked not to be included in the boxes include toy weapons, liquids, medicine, breakables, candy, or used items.

All the boxes collected will make long journeys around the world, and the items inside should be prepared to withstand the shipping process.

Leadington Free Will Baptist Church volunteer Roberta Wilfong said donations could be made online for anyone unable to make it to a collection center. The online box builder can be accessed by visiting samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline.

Other collection sites in the area include First Baptist Church, located at 210 N. A St. in Farmington; Arcadia Valley Assembly of God, at 12301 Highway 72 in Ironton; and Hope Church, at 30 Triangle Dr. in Ste. Genevieve.

For more information on collection site locations or to build an online shoebox gift, visit https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child.