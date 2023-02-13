Members of Operation Sand traveled to Jefferson City Monday to show support on House Bill 982 in front of the Rural Community Development Committee Hearing.

The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Rick Francis, R-Perryville, would prohibit the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from issuing permits for silica frack sand mines located within 2.5 miles of a state park, conservation area, or natural area in a third-class county, like Ste. Genevieve, or fourth-class county.

The proposed bill comes after the proposed NexGen silica sand mine was thwarted, along Highway 32 about two miles from Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County. NexGen originally received in June its permit to engage in surface mining sandstone, but the permit was revoked in January after members of the Missouri Mining Commission agreed with members of the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission that there were errors with the permit application.

Operation Sand President Jillian Ditch Anslow said the group was asking for those interested in supporting the bill to meet 11 a.m. Monday at the Missouri Veterans Memorial, located behind the Missouri State Capital Building.

“We will gather here to brief on any important updates before we walk into the capital building together for the meeting at noon,” explained Anslow last week. “We will have green Operation Sand T-shirts available for anyone who wants one so we can walk in showing a united front.”

There were carpool options for those interested in attending the show of support in Jefferson City, and for those unable to make it to the capital, they could watch the proceedings live by going to the Missouri House of Representatives website and selecting committees. There was also a way to submit testimony regarding HB982 if they were unable to attend in person.

Anslow said Monday, she believes the day went as well as it could have for Operation Sand, as there was a large turnout of supporters for HB 982 and the committee listening to the house bill seemed receptive to the residents' testimony.

"All of our supporters couldn't even fit into the room because everybody has to be seated in order for them to be in there, and there wasn't even enough room for everybody," said Anslow. "We had an overwhelming amount of supporters drive all the way to Jeff City today."