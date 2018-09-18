After receiving repeated inquiries about whether or not St. Francois County will join 10 other Missouri counties and cities that have brought a joint suit against a number of pharmaceutical companies, Presiding County Commissioner Harold Gallaher addressed the issue.
“The answer is that we will be, but not yet,” the presiding commissioner said. “This graph shows that St. Francois County is a very prime dispenser of opioids. That particular one is methadone and buprenorphene. The other graphs are very similar to that ... St. Francois County is the leader.
“I don’t know why we’re the leader. I don’t know if we have more drug treatment programs here or what the deal is, but Cape County is the one very next to us and it’s very low compared to us. I think my point is that St. Francois County is the county that all the law firms want to be involved with.”
The 274-page civil suit filed Aug. 1 in St. Louis Circuit Court by St. Louis Attorney Jeffrey J. Lowe — a partner in the firm Carey, Danis & Lowe — describes in detail how the 49 named defendants have allegedly led to the destructive outcomes of the opioid crisis in Missouri, as well as the related public costs, by means of marketing practice and misrepresentation.
Among the plaintiffs already participating in the lawsuit are Iron, Jefferson and Washington counties.
According to Gallaher, the county has been approached by one law firm to date.
“In negotiations when I met with (the attorney), he said, ‘Your contingency fees will be 30 percent. I said, ‘Is that negotiable?’ He kind of cleared his throat and said, ‘Nobody asked that before.’ Then he went on talking about something else. He didn’t answer my question.
“Later I asked him if there would be legal fees involved and he didn’t answer that. So, realize this is a lawsuit — there is no guarantee of returns — yet we could be hit with legal fees. So, we didn’t want to subject the taxpayers to that possibility. For that reason, we told him we didn’t want to join right now.
“We think that the way that graph shows, that we can negotiate. We know that there’s some of these law firms working at 25 percent contingency fees and some of them are not charging legal fees. So, that’s our goal — like I say, on the bottom line that’s what we hope for.
“So, to answer the basic question, ‘Are we going to get involved in the opioid lawsuit?’ he said. “Not yet, but we’re going to be.”
In answer to a question from the gallery about whether or not the county commission had spoken about the law firms prior to the meeting, Gallaher explained they had not, but that he had done a large amount of research on his own regarding the matter.
A second questioner asked if the county bidding process would be used to choose a law firm to represent the county in the lawsuit.
Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson responded, “Normally with legal stuff you request the ROP (Record Of Performance). That’s different than soliciting bids. Essentially that’s kind of what we’re saying here. We’re looking out to see what’s best for the county. We’re not intending to not pursue it, we just want to make sure we’re doing the best we can do.”
