The thought of medical bills can deter many from seeking preventative or needed care in a timely manner.
Facilities such as Parkland Health Center, a member of the BJC Healthcare Network, or Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital and Madison Medical Center all provide a financial assistance program for those in need.
According to Parkland Health Center's financial assistance policy their staff will help patients apply for Medicaid, apply for health insurance through the Marketplace, and/or help determine if they qualify for financial assistance through BJC.
The policy says patients can apply for assistance at any time - before, during or after care - up to 240 days after the initial bill. Applicants will need proof of income such as an income tax return or pay stub to apply. The application for assistance can be requested at the hospital or can be found online at https://www.bjc.org/For-Patients-Visitors/Financial-Assistance-Billing-Resources.
If approved, financial assistance would cover services at all BJC hospitals including Parkland, and BJC health service organizations such as BJC Medical Group and BJC Home Health.
Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital requires applicants to live within Ste. Genevieve County to apply for assistance. This is due to the facility being a county-owned entity. County residents can apply at the hospital and will need a copy of their current tax return.
Madison Medical Center, in Fredericktown, offers Charity Care. According to the policy it is for uninsured individuals who do not qualify for government health care benefits. Items needed to apply include a driver's license or birth certificate, recent tax return, insurance cards (if applicable), and evidence of rejection for Medicaid. More information and the application can be found at http://www.madisonmedicalcenter.net/CharityCarePolicy.pdf
Local health departments are a good source for affordable health care services as well as information on additional resources. The Madison County Health Department offers services to all citizens regardless of income level and follows the poverty guidelines to determine cost.
St. Francois County Health Center offers resources and help to direct citizens to the appropriate establishments. Resources and links can be found at http://sfchc.org/community-information/community-services/.
According to USA.gov, resources such as Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare and prescription drug assistance can be found through local heath centers.
Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) can be applied for to help with the health care needs of children. According to Benefits.gov, a four-person household would need to have an annual household income of less than $32,718 to qualify. If the family makes more than the maximum income, children can apply for CHIP which would cover medical and dental care for uninsured children and teens up to the age of 19.
WIC is another option to assist women, as well as infants and children under 5 years of age. This program offers nutrition and health education, nutrition counseling, breast pumps and WIC checks to purchase fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, baby food, milk, eggs, cheese, peanut butter, whole grain cereal, whole wheat breads and 100 percent juice.
In order to qualify you will need to meet income guidelines, be at nutritional risk and be a Missouri resident. Applicants will need to bring proof of residency, proof of income and proof of identity to apply. Contact your local health department to learn more.
