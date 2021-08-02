Organization helps women overcome life situations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shrum said the organization raises money through fundraisers and donations.

"We have grown by word of mouth," Shrum said. "They notice the difference in themselves and so do others. That makes them want to come back and their friends to want to have what they have."

Shrum said the group is for any age and it does not matter if you are single, married or divorced.

"Our whole thing is we want to be able to help women overcome situations," Shrum said. "We support women to help them overcome situations in life that otherwise could be detrimental or really harmful to them. Nobody has to do it alone."

Shrum quoted proverbs 27:9, "A sweet friendship refreshes the soul."

"That isn't just our friendship," Shrum said. "It's having a friendship and relationship with Jesus. This is what we tell our women. Unless you have that relationship and that place with God and that relationship with Jesus, you have no foundation. That is what you have to have and you have to have it to be able to grow."

Shrum said she and the other six founders are seven lives of proof that these steps work.

"It kind of started out as we wanted to help single mothers because we’ve all been single and some of them still are," Shrum said. "That is really not what it led to. God had a different idea. Women have been coming that are married or they are widowed or they are divorced. It doesn’t matter."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.