Organization helps women overcome life situations

A new organization in Fredericktown, called Our Friend's Place, is doing what it can to offer a safe, supportive, free environment for women to take the steps needed to make positive life changes.
Our Friend's Place is an organization to help women overcome life situations on a biblical basis on the foundation of truth.
"This organization probably isn't for everybody, but it is for women who want change," Chris Shrum said. "We formed because each and every one of us have been through some really rough and hard times."
Shrum said she has faced challenges in her life, and when she started basing her life on the word of God, acting and doing on that, it got her out of pits and bad situations.
"We just want to let people know that it isn't the condemnation or the correction or the 'you need to do this or you need to do that,' that gets people moving in the right direction," Shrum said. "It is the love. It's just love. It is understanding and loving people. That is why we are doing this."
Our Friend's Place serves a free meal every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Teen Town. This is followed by 15 to 20 minutes in scripture or reading from the Bible and sometimes an activity such as paint night.
"The meal changes week to week," Shrum said. "One night we had meatloaf and mashed potatoes because it was requested. We had all the trimmings and the fixings. We all worked together. I made the meatloaf. Somebody else made the mashed potatoes. One of the other girls made the green beans."
Shrum said the organization raises money through fundraisers and donations.
"We have grown by word of mouth," Shrum said. "They notice the difference in themselves and so do others. That makes them want to come back and their friends to want to have what they have."
Shrum said the group is for any age and it does not matter if you are single, married or divorced.
"Our whole thing is we want to be able to help women overcome situations," Shrum said. "We support women to help them overcome situations in life that otherwise could be detrimental or really harmful to them. Nobody has to do it alone."
Shrum quoted proverbs 27:9, "A sweet friendship refreshes the soul."
"That isn't just our friendship," Shrum said. "It's having a friendship and relationship with Jesus. This is what we tell our women. Unless you have that relationship and that place with God and that relationship with Jesus, you have no foundation. That is what you have to have and you have to have it to be able to grow."
Shrum said she and the other six founders are seven lives of proof that these steps work.
"It kind of started out as we wanted to help single mothers because we’ve all been single and some of them still are," Shrum said. "That is really not what it led to. God had a different idea. Women have been coming that are married or they are widowed or they are divorced. It doesn’t matter."
