Alzheimer's Walk to raise awareness

Team captains for the St. Francois County Walk to End Alzheimer's met Tuesday at Spoke's Pub and Grill to coordinate fundraising activities for Alzheimer's awareness and research.

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

A team kickoff event was held for the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Taylor Rehmer coordinated the meeting at Spokes Pub and Grill in Farmington and explained the organization’s goals and upcoming events to raise awareness of the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event for fundraising and awareness,” she said. “This is around the fifth year we’ve done it in Farmington.

"Nationwide, we raised $97 million last year and here in Farmington we raised around $52,000. We need to raise around $53,000 this year. This is through sponsorships through corporations and the community, as well as all of the lovely team captains that are present here today and their fundraising efforts.

“[Our team captains do] anything from trivia nights to bake sales to Bingo to mouse races. All of it raises money and awareness, and that’s how we drive the research and development aspects. Many of these people are team captains are participants who were in the walk last year. Many of the team captains in the room were affected in some way by this disease which is why they are so passionate and work so hard to fight it.”

The Farmington Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sept. 14 in downtown Farmington.

For more information call Taylor Rehmer at 636-448-9668 or tarehmer@alz.org

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

