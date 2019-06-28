A team kickoff event was held for the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Taylor Rehmer coordinated the meeting at Spokes Pub and Grill in Farmington and explained the organization’s goals and upcoming events to raise awareness of the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event for fundraising and awareness,” she said. “This is around the fifth year we’ve done it in Farmington.
"Nationwide, we raised $97 million last year and here in Farmington we raised around $52,000. We need to raise around $53,000 this year. This is through sponsorships through corporations and the community, as well as all of the lovely team captains that are present here today and their fundraising efforts.
“[Our team captains do] anything from trivia nights to bake sales to Bingo to mouse races. All of it raises money and awareness, and that’s how we drive the research and development aspects. Many of these people are team captains are participants who were in the walk last year. Many of the team captains in the room were affected in some way by this disease which is why they are so passionate and work so hard to fight it.”
The Farmington Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sept. 14 in downtown Farmington.
For more information call Taylor Rehmer at 636-448-9668 or tarehmer@alz.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.