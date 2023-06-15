Terre Du Lac Local Shops and Services held a Flag Day ceremony Wednesday at Mike's Market in Terre Du Lac.

The sky was azure blue and dotted with puffy white clouds as a tattered United States flag hung at the top of the flag pole standing in the side yard of the Market. A small crowd gathered. Some stood, others sat in folding lawn chairs brought from home.

The ceremony began with a prayer by Father John and immediately transitioned into the “Ragged Old Flag” by Johnny Cash spoken by Sheriff Dan Bullock over a recorded playing of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” sung by Elvis Presley.

During Bullock’s moving performance, the tattered flag was lowered by Farmington VFW #5896 members James Kassabaum, Chris Morris, and Al Rohrer. The three men respectfully lowered, folded, and presented the flag to post Commander Kent Hitchings for retirement.

Nikki King then took over the microphone and sang “America the Beautiful.” After King’s emotional performance, State Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, presented a new, unblemished flag to Hitchings. Hitchings gave the flag to Kassabaum, Morris, and Rohrer who attached the flag to the pole and raised it to full mast.

Jenna Meador gave a powerful performance of the “Star Spangled Banner,” the Pledge of Allegiance was spoken and County Commissioner David Kater took to the dais.

Kater spoke eloquently about what the flag means to him. He said when he visited Washington D.C., pictures of war depicted the importance of the flag by showing a soldier who had fallen while bearing the flag and another picking it up to continue carrying it.

Kater thanked those who fought to defend the symbol of our nation’s freedom and revealed a very personal connection to the armed forces. His step-daughter, Kirsten Ward, is in the U.S. Army and his step-son, Devin Ward, is in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Henderson followed with a moving speech encouraging listeners to be respectful of a symbol that so many fought to protect, and the ideal of what that symbol stands for. He reminded those present not to take for granted what we have and, when looking at the flag, to be mindful of the lives it has cost. As a retired educator who taught American History, Henderson asked the older generations to teach the younger generations the history of the U.S. flag and why it is shown respect.

“The current flag was adopted in 1912 and has undergone many changes,” said Henderson. “But the meaning remains the same.”