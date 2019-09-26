This Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. people will come together for the annual Out of Darkness walk at Engler Park in Farmington.
Karen Strait and Whitney Shumway are co-chairs for this event. Strait and Shumway organize this event as part of the Mineral Area Council Eastern Missouri Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). This will be the third year for the local Out of Darkness walk.
AFSP is an organization that conducts research, advocates, and offers classes on the topic of suicide prevention. Suicide is the second leading cause of death around the world for those 15-24 years of age, and the 10th leading cause of death in America. According to the AFSP, on average there are 129 people every day in America who die due to suicide.
In response to why she takes on organizing this event, Strait said, “My son was on the board for AFSP, and I went with him to a walk in Cape Girardeau. Doing the walk with my son made me want to have a walk here in Farmington for the community.
“We have been trying to get something going in the community every season to build awareness for suicide prevention.”
This year there will be other things going on in addition to the walk, including a silent auction featuring all kinds of items and "Big Foot" will be at the walk and will be available to take pictures with for a small fee. One reason Big Foot will be at the walk this year is to help “squash” the stigma that is often associated with mental health.
“Bringing awareness to death by suicide and how to prevent it is really important to me as someone who once attempted suicide," she said. "Our main goal is to break the stigma of mental health.”
Speakers will include State Rep. Dale Wright and Jacque Christmas. Both will be speaking on suicide prevention.
This walk is not limited to the Farmington community as families and people from different areas who have lost someone to suicide will be coming to the walk as well.
Last year the “Out of Darkness” walk had about 150 participants. This year there are already 157 people who have signed up to participate, and the co-chairs of the event hope to grow to 300 participants this year.
Registration for this event is available online at www.afsp.org/farmington or at 8 a.m. the day of the walk. There is not a fee required to participate as this event is on a strictly donation basis. Donations for the AFSP are accepted and can also be given online.
For more information about the event, contact Karen Strait at 573-218-9209.
