Narcan

Co-founder/Director of Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery Chad Sabora gives a demonstration on how to use Narcan at a 2017 training session. 

 File photo

Missouri Network for Opiate Reform & Recovery (MNORR) will be hosting their second annual Overdose Awareness Day event at Engler Park in Farmington from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

MNORR is reaching out to the community to help raise awareness to the crisis that exists not only in this area but everywhere. The events of the evening will include candle lightings, several guest speakers, a balloon release, and a tribute.

Among the ones sharing their stories will be “Angel Moms” who have lost a child to overdose, someone who lost a sibling, a survivor of Substance Use Disorder (SUD) in recovery, individuals in health care along with the health department, a family nurse practitioner, a pharmacist, DNA Drug Testing Solutions, and a speaker from a local women’s recovery facility.

The speakers will also be open to questions. After the speakers conclude, a song will be played in memory of all who were lost to addiction and overdose while offering balloons with which attendees can write a personal message for a balloon release and will release them with a moment of silence. An “open mic” will be available for anyone who would like to share their stories and remember their loved ones. Refreshments will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picture of a loved one to share.

Literature and education about overdose, SUD, addiction, treatment, and other resources including local meetings will be available. Narcan will be available at this event at no charge.            

MNORR has a weekly Family Support Group meeting on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. in Desloge.

MNORR will be in the Labor Day parade and will have an information booth set up at the Desloge Labor Day Picnic.

For further information, please call Felicia Chapman at 573-366-6978 or Cheryl Haws at 314-799-7496.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from addiction and would like help, contact 1-844-REBEL-UP. MNORR is a nonprofit organization.  

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

