In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day there will be a special event held from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Engler Park in Farmington.
"Missouri Network for Opiate Reform & Recovery (Monetwork) is playing our part to support the day with a candlelight vigil, guest speakers and Narcan training," said Kris Goesmann. "We welcome everyone to bring pictures no larger than 5 by 7 of loved ones lost to overdose or those who are still struggling.
"This event will help people understand how overdose affects every single one of us and how they can make a difference. Following our guest speakers, we will let those present share about their lost loved one. It's open to the public, so all are welcome."
According to Goesmann, each year thousands of people are lost from drug overdoses around the globe.
"Some survive but suffer a permanent injury with devastating impact to their families and friends," she said. "St. Francois County is not immune. You may have experienced it yourself and it has happened to people around you. Tomorrow it could happen to someone you love. This is not an invisible issue and we as a community can all come together to raise awareness."
"International Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity for us to reflect on practical ways to prevent overdose in our community. Overdose is preventable. Knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose does save lives. Overdose Day events that aim to educate our communities about drugs can really help.
"This is your opportunity to help make St. Francois County remember and recognize the loss we have all suffered. Come and share your most important reason for helping to make St. Francois County a safe and healthier community."
Contact Kris Goesmann by going to her Facebook page or emailing her at kgoesmann@yahoo.com.
