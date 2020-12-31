For several years, Farmington and North County school districts have had a fundraising competition in the autumn starting with a football game between the cross-county rivals for the American Heart Association (AHA).
The fundraising at the schools would continue for a month afterward. However, AHA is changing its fundraising schedule for the year 2021. The name that was known as the Walk to Tackle Heart Disease has been changed to Paint the County Red Virtual Walk.
The fundraising will start on Feb. 2 at the North County-Farmington Basketball game at Farmington High School.
Jen Rogers, senior youth market director for AHA, explained the change in title, “We changed it up a little this year, because, as we all know it didn’t happen at the football game, so the whole ‘Walk to Tackle’ didn’t make sense.”
Rogers said that last year Farmington and North County High Schools raised $27,800 for the AHA.
“You guys are still the #1 event like yours in the Midwest, that’s over 13 states,” she said. “The high schools rank in the top 10 in the country.”
The “Red Out” will game start at 4:30 pm. The “Paint the County Red Virtual Heart Walk” will be over the weekend of Feb. 5-7. This schedule will coincide with National Wear Red Day on Feb. 5. The fundraising for the two school districts and the community will go on through the month of February.
Leah Bahr is corporate events director with the AHA. She said that the virtual heart walk will have the link #STFCHeartWalk.
“We are asking people when they post, use that hashtag so that is all together,” she said. “Links for the schools will be put on that event page. We are doing a mascot race where we will be updated weekly on totals. We have someone creating a little map where it will have your mascots.”
The heart ambassadors for 2021 will be Landon Johnson of Farmington High School and Lilian Jo Mordecai of North County High School.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com