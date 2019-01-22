Try 1 month for 99¢

A Madison County pair has been charged with burglary and stealing as a result of a Thursday night arrest.

Craig Cox, 26, and Donna Cox, 23, of Fredericktown, have both been charged with the Class D felony of burglary in the second degree and misdemeanor stealing.

According to the probable cause statement by Fredericktown Police Department, an officer was conducting a routine patrol late Thursday night. While on Spruce Street, the officer noticed a vehicle parked in front of one of the Brown’s Storage units.

The report states that because of several recent storage shed break-ins, he decided to investigate further.

The officer made contact with the male and female at the scene and they were identified, according to the court documents, as Craig Cox and Donna Cox.

Craig Cox, stated that they were loading up some items for a friend.

The report states that the Cox’s vehicle was loaded full of items that appeared to be from the storage unit. The officer stated that he then walked up to the unit, he noticed that the latch was cut.

When questioned about the cut lock, the report states that Craig Cox said, “it was like that when we got here.”

The officer, according to the report, then advised Craig Cox that he could smell marijuana on him. The man then reached into his pocket and pulled out a baggie containing a green leafy substance, believed by the officer to be marijuana.

The officer then advised both that he would need to make contact with the “friend” who owned the storage unit. On contacting the owner, it was reported that, “there shouldn’t be anyone in the storage unit and the couple did not have permission to take any items from the unit.”

Both Craig and Donna Cox were placed under arrest. Both are currently being held at the Madison County Jail on a $5,000 cash only bond.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

