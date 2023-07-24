In an effort to support children entering foster care and provide them with essential clothing for their first night, Copper Mines FWB Church in Madison County is holding a Pajama Drive.

New pajamas in sizes newborn to extra-large adult are being collected now until Aug. 2.

Donations can be brought to Copper Mines Church, First State Community Bank in Fredericktown or the Madison and St. Francois County Children's Division. All pajamas collected will be distributed to foster children in the 24th circuit that are going into new foster placements.

"When a child goes into foster care, they often do not have anything with them," Missy Bowman said. "Sometimes they go into care late at night after stores are closed."

Bowman said, caseworkers would like to be able to provide each child coming into foster care a new pair of pajamas and other necessities to help with their first night.

"This allows a child to have something of their very own instead of having to borrow clothing that may not even fit them," Bowman said. "Currently, Children's Division does not have pajamas in any size to give out to children."

Bowman said, when Jamie Hargis with Children's Division, reached out to her last week asking if the church would be interested in starting a Pajama Drive they were very happy to be able to help.

The organizers of the Pajama Drive have already seen the eagerness of the community with donations rolling in as the community answers the call for help.

As donations are collected, several local residents have expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of foster children.

For more information or to get involved in the Pajama Drive, please contact Copper Mines FWB Church at 573-561-4741.

As a reminder all donations must be new items.

Together, the community can make a significant difference in the lives of deserving children and provide them with the care and compassion they need during a time of uncertainty.