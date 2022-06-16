Pantry meets the needs of small children

The baby formula shortage continues, but one local church has been doing what it can to help local parents and guardians secure the necessities for raising babies and small children. And they’re sharing those resources with local families in need.

This Saturday, like every third Saturday of the month since April 2021, the Shepherd’s House at 6375 Eagle St. in Desloge will become the St. Francois County Baby Pantry, serving St. Francois, Washington and Ste. Genevieve counties from 10 a.m. until noon and offering such items as:

• Diapers for children birth to age 5 and special needs children in need of incontinence supplies

• Wipes

• Formula

• Bottles

• Diaper rash cream

• Nursing supplies

• Feminine hygiene supplies

• Other essentials for babies and their caregivers

Those who are interested in shopping the pantry are encouraged to fill out a Google form so the church can know how many people to expect and what those people are needing.

Keri McCrory, a member of the Shepherd’s House, helps put on the monthly event. Many might know her for being the director of East Missouri Action Agency, but the pantries are affiliated with Shepherd's House, who also works with support the non-profit Family Resource Centers of Missouri and also the non-profit Diaper Bank of the Ozarks for supplies.

“We hear a lot of reasons as to why people sign up. Mostly, it's for people who are struggling to provide all the necessary things for their baby,” McCrory said. “We want to help them make sure their babies are well taken care of and they don't have to worry about where their next package of diapers is going to come from or their wipes or even sometimes we have formula. Of course, right now the formula is a little hard to get.”

About 70 children are served every month, she said. McCrory said donations are welcome, and in the past, they’ve ranged from baby blankets to bigger baby supplies.

“Some ladies in our church knit baby blankets and we give those to the kids. We sometimes get special donations through the Family Resource Center to give small gifts to the moms, particularly around Christmas time,” she said. “You know, there'll be just people in the community that will reach out and say, 'hey, you know, I want to donate some pull-ups' or 'I want to donate some shampoo and conditioner or baby wash.' Our church does a pretty good job, trying to get donations in from our church folk. We had a yard sale not too long ago and we raised a little bit of money where we could, you know, buy a few supplies to give to the families.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the St. Francois County Baby Pantry can contact McCrory at 573-330-8592 or mail a donation to the Shepherd’s House Church Baby Pantry, 6375 Eagle Ln., Desloge, MO 63601.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

