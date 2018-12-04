People lined the streets for the 39th Annual Bonne Terre Chamber of Christmas Parade Monday night.
This year’s theme was “The Real Christmas Story, the Birth of Jesus Christ” and the chamber encouraged participants to get back to the reason for Christmas.
Bonne Terre Chamber Executive Director Ron Allen said the parade went really well and there were 50 entries this year. He added the weather was fantastic for a parade even though it was cool with a little drizzle in the air.
“But doggone it, it’s winter time in Missouri and you can expect that. It’s not a downpour and it’s not uncomfortable to be out in,” Allen said. “There are some really good entries that are participating and this is what Christmas is all about. It’s a great theme.”
He said there were some outstanding floats.
The first-place winner in the float contest was Prince and Princess Raiderettes and they receive a cash prize of $200. The second place winner was American Family Insurance Agent Hanna Mahaney and they receive $150 and the third place winners (tie) were Shared Blessings and Centenary United Methodist Church and they each receive $100 cash prize.
“Everyone does an excellent job putting this parade together each year,” Allen said. “There were some dressed-up characters and animals again this year. It’s just a fun parade all the way around.”
The parade included several floats, the marching band, cheerleaders, scouting groups, fire departments, many area businesses, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus atop the chamber's float.
“Bonne Terre gets out there and does their stuff really well and the community really supports it,” Allen said. “It was cool and you had to have a coat on and it was drizzly, but gosh, we had a nice turnout. I didn’t have anyone who signed up that didn’t show up this year and I was a little worried when it started drizzling.”
The Bonne Terre parade was the first for the week. Tonight, the Krekeler Jeweler's Christmas Parade takes place in downtown Farmington. On Thursday night, the annual Park Hills-Leadington Christmas parade will take place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.