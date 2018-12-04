Try 1 month for 99¢

People lined the streets for the 39th Annual Bonne Terre Chamber of Christmas Parade Monday night.

This year’s theme was “The Real Christmas Story, the Birth of Jesus Christ” and the chamber encouraged participants to get back to the reason for Christmas.

Bonne Terre Chamber Executive Director Ron Allen said the parade went really well and there were 50 entries this year. He added the weather was fantastic for a parade even though it was cool with a little drizzle in the air.

“But doggone it, it’s winter time in Missouri and you can expect that. It’s not a downpour and it’s not uncomfortable to be out in,” Allen said. “There are some really good entries that are participating and this is what Christmas is all about. It’s a great theme.”

He said there were some outstanding floats.

The first-place winner in the float contest was Prince and Princess Raiderettes and they receive a cash prize of $200. The second place winner was American Family Insurance Agent Hanna Mahaney and they receive $150 and the third place winners (tie) were Shared Blessings and Centenary United Methodist Church and they each receive $100 cash prize.

“Everyone does an excellent job putting this parade together each year,” Allen said. “There were some dressed-up characters and animals again this year. It’s just a fun parade all the way around.”

The parade included several floats, the marching band, cheerleaders, scouting groups, fire departments, many area businesses, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus atop the chamber's float.

“Bonne Terre gets out there and does their stuff really well and the community really supports it,” Allen said. “It was cool and you had to have a coat on and it was drizzly, but gosh, we had a nice turnout. I didn’t have anyone who signed up that didn’t show up this year and I was a little worried when it started drizzling.”

The Bonne Terre parade was the first for the week. Tonight, the Krekeler Jeweler's Christmas Parade takes place in downtown Farmington. On Thursday night, the annual Park Hills-Leadington Christmas parade will take place. 

